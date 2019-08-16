This week, news broke that NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian was “absolutely” prepared to amend the state's abortion bill to ban gender selective terminations.
This was something of a concession to the Coalition’s more conservative members, although the move has support from Labor leader Jodi McKay and, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, western Sydney Labor MPs. Opponents of the amendment have suggested that it could delay or prevent care for those seeking an abortion.
