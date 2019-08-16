The Ashes may have drawn more viewers, but Ten's line-up managed a strong performance.

gogglebox TV ratings

Gogglebox Australia returned to Ten last night with a solid 958,000 nationally (after The Bachelor’s even better 985,000), lifting Ten into second place in the main channels. From that we know there were viewers in the younger demos not remotely interested in the news that play on the second day of the second Ashes test at Lord's had started on Nine and 9Gem.

The first session of the test grabbed 990,000 national viewers on nine and 9Gem, while the second session held the eyes of 517,000 people. The test had little impact on the viewing numbers watching Ten’s two core programs, which is good news for Ten and made it the real winner on the night. Seven and the ABC were squeezed by the cricket last night. Seven’s The Front Bar averaged 440,000 nationally and 196,000 in Melbourne. That’s down around 140,000 on the previous Thursday night.