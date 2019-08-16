People of colour, even famous and successful ones held up as proof of what a tolerant and equal society we have become, are expected not only to be exceptional, but to keep their heads down, to serve, to soothe, to entertain. When they don’t, the backlash is so swift and so vicious it can be dizzying.

NBA star Ben Simmons attends a Melbourne Demons AFL game. (Image: AAP/Daniel Pockett)

How much more is there to be written? Another incident of alleged racial profiling. Another person of colour speaking up. Another round of vilification for their trouble. And still, despite all the talk about institutional racism and the structures of oppression, we treat each case as if it is somehow unique, occurring in the proverbial vacuum.

You can’t compare the treatment of Adam Goodes to that of black athletes from the past, we were smugly scolded; the fans weren’t booing Goodes because he is Aboriginal, but because he was a bad sportsman. It took years, untold damage and two documentaries for the country to finally come around to the reality of what Goodes was subjected to.