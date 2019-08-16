Good morning, early birds. The Australian government has worked to neuter a Pacific Islands Forum declaration on climate crisis responsibility, and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg spruiks Australia's economic credentials ahead of recession fears. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

WHAT CRISIS?

Hopes of the Australian government taking climate concerns seriously at the Pacific Islands Forum have been dashed, with Australia removing the word “crisis”, along with all but one mention of coal, from the draft Tuvalu Declaration, The Guardian reports. It also comes with a qualification that leaders do not necessarily endorse the whole declaration, the ABC adds.

Alan Jones, meanwhile, regrets saying that Scott Morrison should “shove a sock down [the] throat” of New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern over her call for Australia to “answer to the Pacific” on climate change. Jones, whose comments have been condemned by both Morrison and Malcolm Turnbull, told The New Daily that he meant to say Ardern should put a sock in her own mouth, arguing he has been “wilfully misinterpreted”.

WHAT RECESSION?

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has vowed to take “necessary actions” amid fears of an impending US recession, with markets now indicating that the odds of one occurring within the year are one in three, The Age/Sydney Morning Herald report. It comes as $60 billion was wiped from the ASX 200 yesterday, with Labor accusing the government of being “complacent” about the economy, The Guardian reports.

Frydenberg says that while he is “certainly not complacent”, Australia is well placed to absorb any global shock. It’s not clear what these “necessary actions” might entail, with the Treasurer referring only to existing policies (tax cuts and infrastructure) as ways to help boost the economy.

MENTAL HEALTH SHORTFALLS

The NSW government knew there were problems with its mental health protocols ($) and was already considering options to better connect the mental health and criminal justice systems before Tuesday’s Sydney CBD stabbings, The Daily Telegraph reports. A government spokesman said there were shortfalls in the system, despite a Memorandum of Understanding between the NSW Department of Communities and Justice, NSW Health and the police to “share information where appropriate”.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the NSW Police Association is calling for an urgent increase in funding for mental health services.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

New Zealand has over 60 million sheep. Sheep produce about 30 litres of methane a day. If Ardern was serious about addressing ‘climate change’ shouldn’t she start by culling the entire sheep population of NZ? Or is she just climate gesturing? Malcolm Roberts

The One Nation senator suggests ($) New Zealand cull its entire sheep population before making comments about Australia’s ongoing use of coal.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Trans people just want to live fulfilling lives. Our mere existence shouldn’t threaten you – Teddy Cook (The Guardian): “You’d be forgiven for thinking that every other person in your neighbourhood was trans, particularly given the explosive media coverage that has played out over the last week. It all started with the launch of some leaflets that are headed to public schools with the sole intention of demonising trans and gender-diverse kids. It progressed to a rage-fest about new guidelines that will make the world a bit friendlier for sporty trans people, and has culminated in a sustained and targeted campaign by certain media outlets. This campaign openly invalidates the trans experience and questions whether people like me should even exist, be able to access healthcare, and whether the services and health professionals providing this care have any place in Australian society.

Scoreboard ideologues will try to win at any cost ($) – David Penberthy (The Daily Telegraph): “The action of these anti-Islamists and anti-multiculturalisms this past few days is the Right’s own version of the denial shown by the Left during that other atrocity on the streets of Sydney, the 2014 Lindt cafe hostage crisis. In the same way that it was obvious to a reasonable person that Mert Ney wasn’t a terrorist, it was glaringly obvious that the Lindt siege perpetrator Man Haron Monis most definitely was a terrorist. Monis had a documented history of hounding the widows of ADF personnel, of preaching hate, he had a keen online interest in Islamic radicalism, and when the siege started, like any self-respecting ISIS franchisee, the first thing he did was hang up his Islamic State flag, properly branding his squalid operation as an act of lone wolf Islamist terror. To this day there are still progressives in Australia who struggle to accept that as fact, and would rather throw out red herrings such as his mental state, which most definitely apply to Ney but have no bearing on Monis’s desire to hurt and kill in the name of Islam.”

Whistleblower protections hang in the balance – Alice Drury (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “This week, backbencher Andrew Hastie is chairing a powerful parliamentary committee that is looking into laws that criminalise whistleblowing and journalism. It’s ironic, because his opinion piece for The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald last week is a perfect example of what is wrong with these laws. It is entirely likely the article, which was strongly rebuked by China as being “detrimental” to Australian-Chinese relations, could have constituted espionage. Were he not a politician and therefore probably protected by a defence for people acting in their capacity as a public official, technically Hastie – and his editor – could be facing prosecution for publishing it.”

