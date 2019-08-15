Good morning, early birds. Gladys Berejiklian has moved to quell conservative anger over the NSW abortion bill, and the mental health system is under the spotlight following the Sydney knife attack. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian (Image: AAP /Mick Tsikas)

ABORTION DEBATE

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has said she would be “absolutely” prepared to amend the NSW abortion bill to ban terminations based on gender, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

The controversial “gender selection abortion” has been seized on by conservatives, with even Labor leader Jodi McKay expected to vote for an amendment criminalising it. The Australian Medical Association does not support such a ban, with NSW VP Danielle McMullen writing that there is no evidence to suggest patients are seeking abortions based on gender. Berejiklian’s move is seen as an attempt to quell anger from conservative MPs, with the divided Liberal party now in open warfare. “Too little too late” ($), The Daily Telegraph reports.

MENTAL HEALTH REVIEW

The NSW government has ordered a review into the Sydney stabbing suspect’s care in the state’s health system, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

The 20 year old attacker was known to mental health services and was listed as a missing person, having visited multiple health centres with suicidal thoughts ($) in the days leading up to the attack. Police weren’t told that he was staying in temporary accommodation ($) even as they sought him over an August 7 domestic violence incident. He was also not on the radar of the Fixated Persons Investigations Unit, a NSW Police unit targeting single attackers who show warning signs of dangerous extremism.

For anyone seeking help, Lifeline is on 13 11 14, and Beyond Blue is 1300 22 4636. Headspace and ReachOut have useful mental health resources for young people.

SYDNEY VICTIM MOURNED

The 24 year old victim of the Sydney attack has been identified as Michaela Dunn, a former University of Notre Dame student and sex worker, the ABC reports. Friends took to social media to describe her as a “true delight” and “bright young woman”. Fellow sex worker Rose Harper told the ABC that Dunn’s death was being “overshadowed” by praise for the bystanders.

“In a few articles I’ve read [her death has] been tacked on like a footnote almost … they don’t even necessarily use the word ‘woman’; they just use her job title,” she said.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

The move in 2012 to a three-minute limit on answers was a dramatic improvement on my day, when Paul Keating would sustain his bucket on me for some 12 to 15 minutes. John Hewson

The former Liberal opposition leader thinks question time is healthier now that figures like Paul Keating have a time limit, but argues it still leaves a lot to be desired.

Media bosses proven right on Canberra’s ‘culture of secrecy’ ($) – Claire Bickers (The Daily Telegraph): “When human rights figures globally are concerned about press freedom deteriorating in Australia, it isn’t a positive sign that the nation’s top security and law enforcement figures are so unwilling to even acknowledge the current imbalance between the public’s right to know and national security laws. It’s even more concerning given the harrowing images of democracy protesters pitted against police currently coming out of Hong Kong. Australia should be making a stand for press freedom, not creeping further down a path we don’t want to go.”

Gender selection has nothing to do with decriminalising abortion: AMA – Danielle McMullen (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “The fact that gender selection is such an emotive issue is precisely why this bill’s opponents continue to make this bad-faith argument. The people who are doing this do not care about women, pregnancies or health. They simply see this as an opportunity to put a stop to something they don’t like and place controls back on women under the cover of doing something people broadly support – removing abortion from the Crimes Act.”

Jihadists and the West’s driftless male killers have much in common ($) – Reuel Marc Gerecht (The Australian): “It takes relatively few men running amok to unhinge communities. Men have an extraordinary, renewable capacity for violence. It can be aimed or aimless, redemptive or nihilist, solitary or fraternal. “Crazies” reveal what warriors only reluctantly admit: killing is exhilarating. With young men, in whom passions are immediate, it can be addictive. Islam has been plagued by extremely violent young men since the 1970s and contrasting these killers with our own offers insights that help illustrate what the West is confronting.”

