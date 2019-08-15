Imagine driving a Porsche down a road with no traffic lights or roundabouts, stuck behind a whole lot of Model T Fords -- and then complaining that the Porsche doesn't go as fast as the car dealer promised. That pretty much sums up the state of Australia’s energy system today.
A decade of energy policy failure has led to the creation of a chaotic and inefficient energy system that is increasing system unreliability and costs, while not delivering the scale of renewables investment that we need to deal with the challenge of climate change.
