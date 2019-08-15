Despite doing their own investigative journalism into the shadowy world of unpaid work, the ABC has been found to be cutting corners on staff costs.

With a few years of radio experience under his belt, including a stint at the ABC in Melbourne and digital and radio work overseas, Mark* thought he'd be able to pick up some shifts at the broadcaster on his return to Melbourne earlier this year. He'd just spent a year working overseas.

After a quick email exchange looking for contacts, he was put in touch with a manager at ABC local radio and offered an unpaid internship (which he declined -- "I'm past that, I have experience"). As a second offer he was instead set up with two days of unpaid shadow shifts -- where a prospective employee goes in to observe a typical shift -- with an unclear suggestion of paid formal training to follow, and potential to be put on the ABC's books as a casual producer.