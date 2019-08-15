Debate continues to rage over whether coverage of the Sydney knife attack was demonising both minorities and people with a mental illness.

Mert Ney being detained by police in Sydney (Image: AAP)

Mert Ney, the man who allegedly committed a knife attack in Sydney on Tuesday, poses a problem for the Australian media.

Ney has a documented history of mental illness and drug abuse, and reportedly left a psychiatric facility just days before the attack. But he also yelled the Arabic phrase "Allahu akbar" while brandishing a knife, instantly creating feverish speculation about possible links to radical Islam.