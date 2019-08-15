Journalists who reported leaked national security documents would be required to submit their work for the approval of government media managers under a proposal floated by government MPs in the current media freedom inquiry.
Parliament's joint committee on intelligence and security is conducting an inquiry into media freedom after Federal Police raids on ABC and News Corp journalists. In evidence yesterday from Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo -- the subject of the Annika Smethurst's brilliant scoop that led to the AFP swarming through her apartment for six hours -- two government MPs flagged compelling journalists to have departmental media staff vet their work if it related to national security. Pezzullo -- who has attacked the media and labelled journalists "bottom feeders" first flagged the issue by claiming that journalists should "reconnect" with the government.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.