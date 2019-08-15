The lawn was the only winner in last night's rain-soaked Ashes test.

Last night 390,000 people waited around in front of Australian TV sets to watch England reveal their secret Ashes anti-Steve Smith weapon -- rain. Well, persistent precipitation; good old fashion English raindrops for the second Ashes test at Lord's in London. But the first session of the test saw 390,000 people watch highlights, lots of interviews, studio talk until, exhausted, we drew stumps and went to bed. Up early this morning for the closing overs… more rain and dampness.

Nine still won the night, from Seven and Ten. The Bachelor with 1.02 million viewers is doing well and not far behind The Block on Nine (1.07 million). Today has had three mornings in a row this week with sub 200,000 metro audiences (188,000 on Wednesday). It’s worth mentioning because it brings to a halt what seemed to be the show's slow recovery. Tonight, it's umbrellas at the ready for day two at Lord's. In regional areas it was Seven’s 6pm News with 537,000, Seven News/Today Tonight with 485,000, Home and Away with 360,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 344,000 and ACA with 318,000.