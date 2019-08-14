Good morning, early birds. Police say the Sydney stabbing suspect had accessed information about recent mass killings in the US and New Zealand, and the government plans to cut migration before addressing failing infrastructure. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

STABBING MOTIVE

A man who allegedly stabbed two people in Sydney yesterday had accessed information about recent white supremacist attacks in the US and New Zealand, and was apprehended carrying a USB containing info about extremist ideologies, Nine papers report.

The 21-year-old man from western Sydney reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack, but police say he did not have links to terror groups and that the episode is not being treated as a terrorist attack, noting it was likely related to his “well-known” mental health issues. He was freed by a magistrate on a weapon offence two months ago, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The attack left one woman dead and another injured, with bystanders being praised for their bravery after restraining him.

MIGRATION BEFORE INFRASTRUCTURE

The government will today announce a comprehensive review of Australia’s migration program, examining population and infrastructure pressures, after an Infrastructure Australia report called for increased spending to deal with congestion, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

The inquiry, to be led by parliament’s joint migration committee, will consider further cuts to immigration as well as moves to push migrants into the regions to take pressure off urban areas. It echoes comments by Infrastructure Minister Alan Tudge, who responded to the IA report by pointing to cuts in the migration rate. Anthony Albanese has called for “mature debate” on population growth following the report, accusing the government of “drifting” without a strategy.

POLITICAL INFLUENCE

Liberal Member for Chisholm Gladys Liu, the first Chinese-Australian woman elected to the lower house, has been tied to a secretive international influence arm of the Chinese government, the ABC reports.

Lui was appointed honorary chairman of the United Chinese Commerce Association of Australia, an organisation that experts say is affiliated with China’s efforts to exert influence on foreign governments. Liu, who resigned from the post in 2016, said she only joined the organisation to help promote trade. Her Labor opponent Jennifer Yang was also appointed as an honorary chairman of the organisation.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

So I took a few pecks on the cheek and then I went out because I thought the last thing I’m going to do is cry in the House of Reps, I mean seriously. Julie Bishop

The former foreign minister tells Andrew Denton that her hasty exit from the house following her final speech was not intended as a snub to Scott Morrison.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Our Pacific neighbours deserve more than mutton flaps ($) – Tory Shepherd (The Daily Telegraph): “We have not traditionally treated our near neighbours with the respect they deserve, and Mr Morrison is going to face questions over imported problems with more import than mutton flaps this week. Climate change and China. Delicate issues with brute impact. Climate change is very real for people in the Pacific, who fear their low-lying lands will sink beneath the sea, or be battered by ever-harsher storms.”

China will always get its way with Hong Kong – Guan Pei Ling (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “Not everyone in Hong Kong supports the protests. Hong Kong’s prosperity is being put at risk and for what? Independence? A democratic voice? The very demands of the protesters are unclear. I feel sorry for them. I understand their frustration and anger. However, independence is a pipedream and China will never allow Hong Kong to determine its own legislature. Whether the extradition bill occurs now or later, China will get its way.”

Sydney stabbing: There but for our gun laws goes carnage ($) – Brad Norington (The Australian): “The story in the streets of Sydney could have ended so very differently yesterday. Most likely there would have been more dead, and no heroes. Violence by mentally disturbed people can be difficult to prevent in any country, but the comfort we have of limiting access to a killing machine lies at the heart of our safety.”

