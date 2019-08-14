Earlier this month, Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor announced the first federal parliamentary inquiry into nuclear power in over a decade.
Considering his track record in the portfolio -- which includes floating public funds for the Vales Point coal plant and fudging our Paris commitments -- you’d be forgiven for seeing Taylor’s thought bubble as the latest stalling tactic before finally getting around to the emissions reduction Australia has ignored for six years.
