Paige has just turned 13 and is navigating her first year of high school. INQ reporter Kirsten Drysdale spent a day with her -- and her phone -- for a rare look at teenage life online.

Paige is growing up in a world where the average Australian household has 7.8 personal devices, with almost all teenagers owning one or more themselves. The TV isn’t in the family living room anymore, where parents can keep tabs on what’s on the “idiot box”. Children are consuming more personalised content with less supervision -- more than half of them spend more than 10 hours per week (outside of school activities) staring at those screens. So what is it that they actually see there?

This is one small glimpse at one child’s “black mirror”. Given the increasingly fragmented nature of media consumption and the algorithms that determine what we see, it won’t apply as broadly as observations of the youth/pop culture diet might have in the past. But it offers a taste of a world those of us who fall into a more mature demographic aren’t often exposed to.