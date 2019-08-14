As Melbourne's Immigration Museum moves to change its name to 'The Museum of Shared Humanity', conversations need to be had about history and erasure.

Melbourne's Immigration Museum (Image: Wikicommons)

When Indian art critic and curator Geeta Kapur said "it is a commitment to see the history of art in conjunction with the history of humanity -- a proposition that is humble, self-evident and audacious" it's safe to assume that Kapur, a long-time champion for the decolonisation of institutions, wasn’t referring to a mere change of name.

For a public institution such as Melbourne's Immigration Museum, the recent discussions about the potential name change to the "Museum of Shared Humanity" is not altogether surprising. The traditional museum model has a long history of control and order.