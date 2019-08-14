The government is at least having one success with its economic policies: its policy of deliberate wage stagnation is a raging success.
According to Wednesday's June quarter wage price index (WPI) numbers, wages growth is mired for yet another quarter at an annual growth rate of 2.3% in seasonally adjusted terms. Wages grew just 0.6% in the quarter, seasonally adjusted, with private sector wages performing even worse, at just 0.5%, while public sector wages grew 0.8%.
