Nine's Seachange may need a vacation after viewers left in droves following a strong debut last week.

(Image: Nine Entertainment)

So did the audience return for another viewing of the remade Seachange on Nine last night? Nope, stayed away in their hundreds of thousands. From the debut 1.10 million the audience slumped 28% to 796,000 last night as viewers gave the remake a thumbs down. The show went from what Nine bragged last week was “the highest rating drama of 2019" to simply making up the numbers last night.

It was well beaten by Australian Survivor on Ten with 974,000. Most of Andrew Denton’s interview with Julie Bishop also easily accounted for Seachange with 943,000. The bottom line is that Seven won the night in total people and the main channel, even though Nine’s The Block did well with 1.15 million.