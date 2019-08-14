Not since Bob Hawke granted asylum to Chinese students living in Australia following the Tiananmen Square massacre has Australia's relationship with China been so fraught.

Andrew Hastie

The Morrison government’s increasing ties to the Trump administration is, by consequence, achieving quite the opposite of its previous goal of "resetting" Australia's relationship with China.

This has only been exacerbated over the past week by a string of Liberal Party figures including Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security chair Andrew Hastie and, tellingly, still-influential former prime minister John Howard speaking out against China’s authoritarian regime in the wake of ongoing and increasingly violent anti-Beijing protests in Hong Kong.