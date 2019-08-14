Don't be surprised that the Attorney-General's Department is threatening media outlets; its loathing for media freedom goes back a long way.

Nine CEO Hugh Marks.

The extraordinary letter from the Commonwealth Attorney-General's Department (AGD) threatening the Nine Network over its broadcast of Al Jazeera footage as a potential breach of Australia's foreign influence laws is another moment in the Attorney-General's Department's long history of attacking media freedoms and threatening basic rights.

One Nation, you'll recall, was deeply embarrassed first by an Al Jazeera exposé of its expedition to the US to secure funding from US gun lobbyists to overturn Australia's gun laws, and then later by footage of one of its senior candidates at a strip club. Nonetheless, the LNP swapped preferences with One Nation during the election campaign.