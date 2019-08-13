Good morning, early birds. The Morrison government is set to announce $500 million in climate change and ocean funding for the Pacific region, and a new report slams Australia's lagging infrastructure. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

PACIFIC CLIMATE FUND

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce $500 million in funding for the Pacific region when he meets with leaders at the Pacific Islands Forum this week, The Guardian reports. The funding will help Pacific nations invest in renewable energy and climate resilience, as well as assisting ­recovery in climate disasters ($).

Australia faces a growing backlash in the Pacific over its emissions and coal production, with Fiji prime minister Frank Bainimarama yesterday using a speech at the forum’s climate conference to call on Australia “to more fully appreciate” the “existential threat” facing Pacific nations. Tuvalu PM Enele Sopoaga told The Guardian that the positive relationship with Australia could change if the future of his people were not taken seriously.

INFRASTRUCTURE SLAMMED

Infrastructure Australia has warned that governments need to do more than play “catch up” on roads and transport, with congested services under “unprecedented” pressure in an increasingly urbanised Australia.

The Australian reports that a landmark infrastructure audit found living standards will go backwards ($) unless the $200 billion put aside for projects over the next five years becomes the “new normal”. Infrastructure Australia Chairman Julieanne Alroe warned that further inaction will cost billions in congestion and lost time each year. Infrastructure Minister Alan Tudge told the ABC that there was no doubt congestion was an issue, pointing to cuts in migration as part of the solution.

NSW BUILDING INQUIRY

An inquiry into the regulation of building standards, quality and disputes in NSW has heard that the state’s most-fined certifier was behind building standards reform. The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Lyall Dix, a private building certifier who has been fined more than any other in the state, was “primarily responsible” for privatising the supervision of building standards in the 1980s and ’90s.

The New Daily reports that an owner of a damaged Mascot Towers unit broke down before the inquiry. It was also revealed that no Australian insurer will touch the cracked Opal Tower apartments ($), forcing evacuated owners to look “offshore” for insurance and face a “tenfold” rise in premiums.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I think competition is healthy in politics and it’s always been thus and I don’t have a problem with that. Gladys Berejiklian

The NSW Premier says she has no problem with ministers gunning for her job amid abortion bill backlash and speculation that Andrew Constance and Dominic Perrottet hold premiership ambitions.

THE COMMENTARIAT

As a Uniting church minister I think abortion can be a morally good choice – Margaret Mayman (The Guardian): “People of faith have as much, but no more, right as other people to engage in public deliberation on matters of law or ethics. As a Uniting church minister and teacher of ethics, I support the move from criminalisation to reproductive justice because it separates divisive questions of moral justification (for or against) from the law that applies to all citizens whatever their religious or ethical beliefs. The Uniting church acknowledges that its members have diverse views on abortion but holds that it is unjust to criminalise women or doctors for the act of abortion. It advocates a response based on compassion and sensitivity to the complex realities of human life. I contend that recognising the moral agency of women, the capacity of women to make good decisions about whether or not to continue a pregnancy, is crucial for human flourishing, which should be the goal of religion.”

We can close coal-fired plants without job losses – Germany did – Corinne Schoch (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “The Global Compact Network Australia today calls on the federal government to establish the Just Transition Authority. We are the Australian contact point for the UN Global Compact Network, whose 13,500 business and organisation members globally want to advance corporate sustainability and the private sector’s contribution to sustainable development. We need a national authority to manage this industry’s decline, and others disrupted by technology and low carbon policies. Communities, business, unions, local and state governments are crying out for federal leadership, for clear, bipartisan policies, and a knowledge base of solutions. We already have a federal template in Infrastructure Australia. It took the politics out of national infrastructure, drawing in experts to assess and prioritise projects.”

9/11 changed things, but we’ve overstepped the mark ($) – George Williams (The Australian): “Today marks the first public hearings of the parliamentary joint committee on intelligence and ­security’s inquiry into press freedom. Submissions to the inquiry show a deep-seated concern that laws have overstepped the mark. They suggest that the federal parliament has damaged our democracy, and even our national security, by undermining the work of journalists.”

