The Saudi regime extends its international PR program to a science symposium at the University of Sydney. Plus other tips of the week.

From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours…

USYD x Saudi Arabia. With the media spotlight firmly on Chinese influence in Australian campuses, the University of Sydney was welcoming another deeply authoritarian regime -- Saudi Arabia. On Saturday August 3, rooms in the law school played host to the "4th Saudi Scientific Symposium", organised by the Saudi Arabian Cultural Mission in Australia, which is in turn backed by the Saudi Ministry for Higher Education. This is at least the second year that the university has sponsored the event, which says it "aims to develop the research of postgraduate candidates through networking opportunities with other researchers in the areas of medical sciences, engineering, computer and applied social sciences, and humanities". For some strange reason, posters for the event stayed up for the entire week after it was held, in time to coincide with the start of semester.