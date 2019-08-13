In a quiet Monday night of TV viewing, news and reality shows prove to be the big winners.

A quiet Monday night in late winter, The Block (1.14 million nationally for Nine) and Australia’s Got Talent (1.05 million for Seven) are sort of resting, building towards yet another climax this Sunday night. On Ten, Have You Been Paying Attention? got its answer: "Yes, they have" with 1.007 million watching after Australian Survivor (926,000) provided a handy lead-in.

The return of Nine’s This Time Next Year, the Karl Stefanovic-hosted feel good program didn't have such a great performance. Its 2017 debut was a smash hit -- 1.87 million national viewers, of which 1.28 million were in the metros. Last night however just 951,000 watched nationally, a plunge of more than 50%, while the metro audience almost halved to 681,000.