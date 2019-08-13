Being on Newstart doesn't just mean poverty. It can also mean losing the opportunities to ever escape it.

My son is 19. He is fit and healthy and we are lucky. He’s on a gap year and he’s working. Getting up at 4am and arriving home in the dark, he’s exhausted but earning great money and he’s on a union site, so he’s safe. He’s having a go, he’s getting a go and he’s paying taxes. But he didn’t get this gig through a job network provider. He got his start through a teammate at a sports club.

This is how Australia operates. All the good jobs I have ever had… I didn’t find them in the paper.