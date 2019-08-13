Australians are paying the price for our addition to temporary migration through ever-longer commutes, a new report shows.

(Image: Unsplash/Madeleine Ragsdale)

Walk out the front door of your rental accommodation -- the one you're stuck in because your apartment building has serious defects that have made it uninhabitable -- get in your car and spend an hour stuck in congestion, or crammed up against other passengers on public transport, knowing that the same commute next year will be more congested and more crowded, not less.

That's the future for the people of Sydney and Melbourne on present policy settings, and it's the price we'll have to pay for policymakers' and business' obsession with high immigration. We're addicted to it, and, as Infrastructure Australia's latest Infrastructure Audit demonstrates, ever-worsening congestion is the price we'll pay.