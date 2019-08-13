Budgeting and micro-investing apps are giving more people easy access to financial services. But what are the risks involved?

We’ve all laughed at the person who keeps their password stuck to their monitor at work, or the millions of people out there who still literally use the word "password". But how far does our care for security extend when it becomes entangled with the world of convenience?

Fintech apps -- like budgeting apps Pocketbook, MoneyBrilliant and Spendee, and micro-investing app Raiz (previously Acorns) -- are increasingly popular, especially with people under 35. They allow an ease of control over one’s finances that previously may have felt elusive or unattainable. They are easy to use, they offer real-time information about your cash and are more often free or reasonably priced.