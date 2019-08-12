Good morning, early birds. The Coalition is at odds over the "China debate" as Josh Frydenberg calls for Australia to back the US, and police probe terror links following a mosque attack in Norway. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

‘CHINA DEBATE’

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says Australia has a “duty” to stand with the US in times of global uncertainty, backing America in its China dispute ($), The Australian reports.

Speaking at a dinner at the American-Australian Leadership Dialogue in Perth on Friday, Frydenberg endorsed American values in the Pacific, saying “we need to work together in an unprecedented way across the economic, the strategic and the political realms”.

It comes after Liberal backbencher Andrew Hastie controversially likened the rise of China to that of Nazi Germany. Trade Minister Simon Birmingham, currently in China for trade talks, called out Hastie on Insiders yesterday, saying he should have first considered if his analogy was “helpful to Australia’s national interests”. Senior US military figure Admiral Scott Swift has praised our “refreshing” China debate.

NORWAY TERROR LINK

Norwegian police are treating an attack on a mosque on the eve of Eid as a possible act of terrorism, The New Daily reports. Assistant chief of police Rune Skjold told a news conference on Sunday that the suspected shooter had expressed far-right, anti-immigrant views online, in a similar vein to the shooters in the Christchurch and El Paso attacks.

While bystanders were able overpower the shooter before anyone was killed in the attack, police have revealed that the suspect may have killed a relative beforehand, with a young woman found dead at his address.

MURDOCH FUELS FAR RIGHT

A world-first study from Victoria University has found that the Murdoch media fuels far-right recruitment ($), finding a clear link between media coverage of certain issues and online recruitment drives.

The research, revealed by The Saturday Paper, shows that inflammatory mainstream media “emboldens” extremists, granting “permission” and “adding credibility to their cause”. Analysis of the 12 most influential far-right Facebook groups in Victoria found that the top sources of external content were The Daily Mail, Channel Nine’s digital products, YouTube, and The Australian. The Australian has responded defensively, with Menzies Research Centre director Nick Cater labelling the study another of the left’s “conspiracy theories about the rise of the right”.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

As a footballer, I can confirm I’m a good politician. Remember, it’s for charity so be nice to the old bloke in the forward pocket. Anthony Albanese

The Labor leader asks the opposition to play nice in the annual Reclink Community Cup, where he reportedly didn’t get much contact with the ball ($).

THE COMMENTARIAT

NSW abortion bill represents a defining point of no return ($) – Gemma Tognini (The Daily Telegraph): “Before I go on, the polar views of this debate are equally flawed. To infer or suggest that every woman who has a termination does so for convenience or without soul shattering pain is wrong. A lie, devoid of compassion and empathy.Conversely, to suggest those who believe abortion on demand up to 22 weeks is terribly, terribly wrong are just anti-women tools of the patriarchy is equally mistaken. No, the Devil himself is in the detail of this ghastly piece of legislation.”

When Tony Abbott and Peta Credlin share billing with radical far-right figures, we should be concerned – Jason Wilson (The Guardian): “The Australian version should make us wonder whether conservatives here, too, have trouble drawing a line around mainstream conservatism, and keeping more malevolent political currents at bay. The problem is not that all of the speakers at CPAC are beyond the pale. Clearly, whatever leftwing people may think of him, former prime minister Tony Abbott could legitimately be expected to be on the platform at a conservative event. Same for former deputy prime minster, and current podcaster, John Anderson. Abbott’s closest adviser, Peta Credlin, now a conservative media star, is someone we would ordinarily expect also. Rather, the problem is that these ostensibly mainstream figures are legitimising the far more radical figures farther down the bill at the conference.”

It’s our duty to help the next generation – Dr Craig Challen (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “In society today, many consider the onus to be on the individual to develop resilience and create their own opportunities. But it is a mistake to rely on young people to do this alone, and those of us who have met with success are being self-deceptive if we maintain we did it without help.”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Tuvalu

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will attend the Pacific Islands Forum annual summit.

Perth

The WA Indo-Pacific defence conference will be held, with speakers including Governor Kim Beazley , Premier Mark McGowan and defence force chief Angus Campbell.

The first public hearings for the inquiry into the City of Perth will be held, following a failure by Lord Mayor Lisa Scaffidi to disclose gifts and travel, reports of infighting between councillors, two chief executives taking stress leave and the council’s suspension in March 2018.

The Gold Coast

The Dietitians Association of Australia will hold its national conference, considering three themes: Indigenous health, mental health, and childhood health.

Surfers Paradise

The 17th Deafblind International Conference will showcase research, experiences and best practices that are shaping the world for those who are deafblind.

Broome

An ex-staffer who allegedly stole art from the office of Labor MP Josie Farrer will appear in court, accusing of altering the costs of invoices before submitting them for reimbursement to the Department of Premier and Cabinet.

Melbourne

Interlocutory hearing will be held in a class action brought against 7-Eleven by franchisees, claiming they don’t have the opportunity to profit.

The Coroners Court will hold a mention hearing into the December 2017 death of Tanya Day, a 55-year-old Koori woman from Echuca who had been in police custody prior to her death.

Sydney

ASIC will hold a public hearing to help it develop its regulatory guidance on responsible lending obligations.

The NSW Public Accountability Committee will launch its inquiry into the regulation of building standards, quality and disputes.

Refugees will gather outside the Sydney Immigration Department office, demanding fair process and permanent protection.

Adelaide

The aged care royal commission will conduct a public forum.

CEDA will host “Sustainable Indigenous employment”, with public sector principal consultant Shouwn Oosting.

Hobart