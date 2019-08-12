‘CHINA DEBATE’
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says Australia has a “duty” to stand with the US in times of global uncertainty, backing America in its China dispute ($), The Australian reports.
Speaking at a dinner at the American-Australian Leadership Dialogue in Perth on Friday, Frydenberg endorsed American values in the Pacific, saying “we need to work together in an unprecedented way across the economic, the strategic and the political realms”.
It comes after Liberal backbencher Andrew Hastie controversially likened the rise of China to that of Nazi Germany. Trade Minister Simon Birmingham, currently in China for trade talks, called out Hastie on Insiders yesterday, saying he should have first considered if his analogy was “helpful to Australia’s national interests”. Senior US military figure Admiral Scott Swift has praised our “refreshing” China debate.
NORWAY TERROR LINK
Norwegian police are treating an attack on a mosque on the eve of Eid as a possible act of terrorism, The New Daily reports. Assistant chief of police Rune Skjold told a news conference on Sunday that the suspected shooter had expressed far-right, anti-immigrant views online, in a similar vein to the shooters in the Christchurch and El Paso attacks.
While bystanders were able overpower the shooter before anyone was killed in the attack, police have revealed that the suspect may have killed a relative beforehand, with a young woman found dead at his address.
MURDOCH FUELS FAR RIGHT
A world-first study from Victoria University has found that the Murdoch media fuels far-right recruitment ($), finding a clear link between media coverage of certain issues and online recruitment drives.
The research, revealed by The Saturday Paper, shows that inflammatory mainstream media “emboldens” extremists, granting “permission” and “adding credibility to their cause”. Analysis of the 12 most influential far-right Facebook groups in Victoria found that the top sources of external content were The Daily Mail, Channel Nine’s digital products, YouTube, and The Australian. The Australian has responded defensively, with Menzies Research Centre director Nick Cater labelling the study another of the left’s “conspiracy theories about the rise of the right”.
THEY REALLY SAID THAT?
As a footballer, I can confirm I’m a good politician. Remember, it’s for charity so be nice to the old bloke in the forward pocket.
Anthony Albanese
The Labor leader asks the opposition to play nice in the annual Reclink Community Cup, where he reportedly didn’t get much contact with the ball ($).
READ ALL ABOUT IT
FBI and DoJ launch investigations into Jeffrey Epstein’s death
Aussie ‘sex slave’ feels cheated of justice against Jeffrey Epstein ($)
‘Vindictive point-scoring’: Gillian Triggs lashes out at Coalition’s push to repeal medevac laws
Pacific Islands Forum: Tuvalu children welcome leaders with a climate plea
Victoria MPs to debate bill to let transgender people change birth certificate without surgery
‘I don’t care if it is legal’: Hongkongers take to the streets again defying police protest ban
Husband charged with murder of Australian woman killed in Fiji
Caroline Lucas calls for emergency female cabinet to block no-deal Brexit
NSW councils spending tens of thousands on international travel for ‘fact-finding missions’ ($)
Old convictions holding back Aboriginal Victorians, inquiry told
$3 billion pledge to give Indigenous suppliers a bigger slice of business
‘Extremely vulnerable’: Agencies fear bigger fish kills this summer
Premier abandons 2021 deadline for domestic violence reduction
NSW appoints elite panel to review state-federal relations
Ski chiefs ‘ignored’ sex pest complaints by athletes ($)
SAS fighting funds to receive $3bn boost ($)
CRIKEY QUICKIE: THE BEST OF YESTERDAY
Hastie struggles on China, but government should beware
“Except, if China really were some unspeakable combination of Nazis and Stalinists, the required response would be clear. Hastie proposes no solutions of any kind to the dilemma of what to do when your dominant economic partner is also your worst enemy. In fact it’s not even clear what he thinks the problems in our handling of China are. “Right now our greatest vulnerability lies not in our infrastructure, but in our thinking. That intellectual failure makes us institutionally weak,” he says. Exactly what that intellectual failure precisely is, and what the institutions are that are weak, is never spelled out. As an essay, it wouldn’t have managed even a credit if undergraduate Hastie had handed it in during his Arts degree at UNSW.”
When it comes to family violence, policy ignores the experts
“$10 million was set aside in the 12-year National Plan to Reduce Violence Against Women and their Children to fund couples counselling for family violence victims and perpetrators as part of a “whole family” approach. Of the groups invited to participate, most are faith-based. There are no requirements that any counsellor have experience or training delivering specialist domestic violence services. Unsurprisingly, the move has been slammed by hundreds of doctors and specialists.”
Media outlets constantly twist trans issues and I’m sick of it
“Imagine a gentile, with no real understanding or appreciation of the discrimination faced by the Jewish community, writing about Jewish people (as someone of Jewish background I’m sickened by the thought). My guess is many people would think such a proposition ludicrous or that people would be outraged that baseless ideas would even get the time of day. Spot on. But when people who aren’t trans (cisgender) express extreme ideas about trans and gender diverse people this is suddenly considered reasonable?”
THE COMMENTARIAT
NSW abortion bill represents a defining point of no return ($) – Gemma Tognini (The Daily Telegraph): “Before I go on, the polar views of this debate are equally flawed. To infer or suggest that every woman who has a termination does so for convenience or without soul shattering pain is wrong. A lie, devoid of compassion and empathy.Conversely, to suggest those who believe abortion on demand up to 22 weeks is terribly, terribly wrong are just anti-women tools of the patriarchy is equally mistaken. No, the Devil himself is in the detail of this ghastly piece of legislation.”
When Tony Abbott and Peta Credlin share billing with radical far-right figures, we should be concerned – Jason Wilson (The Guardian): “The Australian version should make us wonder whether conservatives here, too, have trouble drawing a line around mainstream conservatism, and keeping more malevolent political currents at bay. The problem is not that all of the speakers at CPAC are beyond the pale. Clearly, whatever leftwing people may think of him, former prime minister Tony Abbott could legitimately be expected to be on the platform at a conservative event. Same for former deputy prime minster, and current podcaster, John Anderson. Abbott’s closest adviser, Peta Credlin, now a conservative media star, is someone we would ordinarily expect also. Rather, the problem is that these ostensibly mainstream figures are legitimising the far more radical figures farther down the bill at the conference.”
It’s our duty to help the next generation – Dr Craig Challen (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “In society today, many consider the onus to be on the individual to develop resilience and create their own opportunities. But it is a mistake to rely on young people to do this alone, and those of us who have met with success are being self-deceptive if we maintain we did it without help.”
HOLD THE FRONT PAGE
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Tuvalu
-
Prime Minister Scott Morrison will attend the Pacific Islands Forum annual summit.
Perth
-
The WA Indo-Pacific defence conference will be held, with speakers including Governor Kim Beazley, Premier Mark McGowan and defence force chief Angus Campbell.
-
The first public hearings for the inquiry into the City of Perth will be held, following a failure by Lord Mayor Lisa Scaffidi to disclose gifts and travel, reports of infighting between councillors, two chief executives taking stress leave and the council’s suspension in March 2018.
The Gold Coast
-
The Dietitians Association of Australia will hold its national conference, considering three themes: Indigenous health, mental health, and childhood health.
Surfers Paradise
-
The 17th Deafblind International Conference will showcase research, experiences and best practices that are shaping the world for those who are deafblind.
Broome
-
An ex-staffer who allegedly stole art from the office of Labor MP Josie Farrer will appear in court, accusing of altering the costs of invoices before submitting them for reimbursement to the Department of Premier and Cabinet.
Melbourne
-
Interlocutory hearing will be held in a class action brought against 7-Eleven by franchisees, claiming they don’t have the opportunity to profit.
-
The Coroners Court will hold a mention hearing into the December 2017 death of Tanya Day, a 55-year-old Koori woman from Echuca who had been in police custody prior to her death.
Sydney
-
ASIC will hold a public hearing to help it develop its regulatory guidance on responsible lending obligations.
-
The NSW Public Accountability Committee will launch its inquiry into the regulation of building standards, quality and disputes.
-
Refugees will gather outside the Sydney Immigration Department office, demanding fair process and permanent protection.
Adelaide
-
The aged care royal commission will conduct a public forum.
-
CEDA will host “Sustainable Indigenous employment”, with public sector principal consultant Shouwn Oosting.
Hobart
-
The Tasmanian inquiry into impacts of horizontal fiscal equalisation will hear from state Treasurer Peter Gutwein, deputy secretary economic and financial policy division Fiona Calvert, and assistant director intergovernment and financial policy Damien Febey.