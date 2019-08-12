Boy, Labor Senator and former NSW premier Kristina Keneally really pushes the buttons of extremists.
"Send her back," the crowd at Friday's Conservative Political Action Conference chanted about her. Presumably they meant send her back to the land of her birth, the United States, from where the whole idea for the gathering -- and a number of the speakers -- had come.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.