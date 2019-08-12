The failure of conservatives to condemn and punish the extreme right-wing is steadily coarsening Australian politics. The result will be similar to the gutter standards of the US.

Mark Latham at the 2019 Conservative Political Action Conference (Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

Boy, Labor Senator and former NSW premier Kristina Keneally really pushes the buttons of extremists.

"Send her back," the crowd at Friday's Conservative Political Action Conference chanted about her. Presumably they meant send her back to the land of her birth, the United States, from where the whole idea for the gathering -- and a number of the speakers -- had come.