News and reality television take out the top spots for weekend viewing.

A still from Channel Nine's The Block.

The Block pulled in 1.37 million viewers, which meant Nine won Sunday night. Australia’s Got Talent confirmed that yes, there is talent there on Seven by pulling in 1.26 million. Les Norton continued to bore for the second episode on the ABC (687,000 nationally, down from 799,000 for the debut the previous Sunday), leaving me wondering why was this made?

But Seven’s 6 to 7 pm News with 1.81 million (boosted by an AFL lead in) and Nine’s 6 to 7 pm News (boosted by an attractive NRL game as a lead in and 1.44 million viewers nationally) dominated viewing, and by 7pm it was all the way downhill.