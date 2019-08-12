In 1941 Finland’s leaders, having fought the Soviets to a draw on the latter's grab for the south-eastern pocket of the country, re-invaded the lost territory when Germany invaded the USSR. This reversed on them, and the USSR looked to take the whole country. Ordinary Finns cursed their fascist-friendly leadership, looked east, looked west and... acquiesced to an alliance with Germany.
I know their feeling whenever I think of the Australian pharmacy question.
