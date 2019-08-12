Some of Australia’s biggest media companies are once again buzzing back to the government for support.

There they go again. Some of Australia’s biggest media companies are once again holding out their palms, Oliver Twist-like, wanting more for their fortunes from taxpayers.

In the past they've been given tax cuts, been allowed to take over each other, been allowed to narrow media diversity in this country. Now likes of the Murdoch clan, Perth-based media monopolist Kerry Stokes, and Nine (and its Liberal Party elder/chairman Peter Costello) want taxpayers to give up tax breaks for newspaper subscriptions. Nine and Stokes want yet more.