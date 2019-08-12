Last month, the ACCC report on digital platforms recommended the government develop a 'platform-neutral regulatory framework' — but what does this mean and is it even possible?

Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton (Image: AAP/Darren England)

In the wake of the El Paso killings, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton gave a hint of the government’s response to the ACCC call for a new regulatory framework to cover both the new social media platforms and traditional broadcast and print and online media.

The good news? The government has come a long way from its heady rhetoric about “the right to be a bigot”. Now, Dutton is foreshadowing new powers to force the take down of “hate speech” -- an idea that the right would have once eschewed as “18C on steroids”.