In the wake of the El Paso killings, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton gave a hint of the government’s response to the ACCC call for a new regulatory framework to cover both the new social media platforms and traditional broadcast and print and online media.
The good news? The government has come a long way from its heady rhetoric about “the right to be a bigot”. Now, Dutton is foreshadowing new powers to force the take down of “hate speech” -- an idea that the right would have once eschewed as “18C on steroids”.
