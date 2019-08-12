Given a custody decision affects children the most, wouldn’t it make sense to have them weigh in? Not according to the justice system.

A messy split, painful divorce, and bitter custody battle. At the centre of it are the kids, whose daily lives are about to be dictated by a family law judge who has only been offered a glimpse into their lives and living conditions.

How do courts make these judgements? Given a custody decision affects children the most, wouldn’t it make sense to have them weigh in -- especially in cases with allegations of abuse or neglect? Apparently not.