The media regularly gives a platform to cisgender people who reproduce stereotypes, exaggerations and outright lies about our community.

Image: Getty

Imagine a gentile, with no real understanding or appreciation of the discrimination faced by the Jewish community, writing about Jewish people (as someone of Jewish background I’m sickened by the thought). My guess is many people would think such a proposition ludicrous or that people would be outraged that baseless ideas would even get the time of day. Spot on. But when people who aren’t trans (cisgender) express extreme ideas about trans and gender diverse people this is suddenly considered reasonable?

We see this again and again, and I’m sick of it. The media regularly gives a platform to any number of cisgender people who reproduce stereotypes, exaggerations and outright lies about our community. Crikey did it just last week. I’d like to correct the record.