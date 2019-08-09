Crikey has been told by local contractors that Downer Group owes them a sizeable debt. Plus other tips of the day.

What a Downer. Construction giant Downer Group has run into a spot of bother on one of its projects in Victoria’s south-west. The company has been locked out of a number of quarries that have been supplying it with stone to construct a transmission line between the Dundonnell wind farm and the Mortlake power station, for its client AusNet.