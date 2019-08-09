America’s presence in the Top End is ramping up.
On Monday, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds was forced to reject suggestions Australia could position US missiles near Darwin, citing the fact that, despite rhetoric from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper after the dissolution of a prohibitive Cold War treaty, the US has made no such requests.
