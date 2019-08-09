Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with U.S. Marines at Robertson Barracks in Darwin (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

America’s presence in the Top End is ramping up.

On Monday, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds was forced to reject suggestions Australia could position US missiles near Darwin, citing the fact that, despite rhetoric from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper after the dissolution of a prohibitive Cold War treaty, the US has made no such requests.