On Monday, India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status as an autonomous state. But what does it mean for people living in the region and India's fraught relationship with Pakistan?

People shout slogans while holding a placard that reads in Urdu "Kashmir is occupied, Muslims are oppressed" Image: Rehan Khan/EPA

On Monday, the Kashmir valley went silent. In Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian administered half of the world’s most fiercely militarised zone, the internet and phone lines went down, a curfew was imposed and 40,000 more troops moved in. Local political leaders were arrested, and the Amarnath Yatra, a popular Hindu pilgrimage in the region, was abruptly cancelled. Then, with Kashmiris left in the dark, the Indian government announced it was amending Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, a move which revoked the region’s special status.

Throughout decades of border tensions, insurgent violence, and over-militarisation, the special status has given Jammu and Kashmir some constitutionally-entrenched political autonomy. With that autonomy now gone, the valley’s future remains uncertain.