Hastie isn't just another backbencher, he's chair of parliament's most important committee. What he says carries weight.

Committee chair Andrew Hastie reacts during a hearing of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security at Parliament House (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Andrew Hastie's screed against China, which incurred the wrath of the Chinese government -- a regime that has a very low wrath threshold -- is, like the MP himself, a curate's egg.

Correctly identifying Chinese aggression, willingness to interfere in other countries and desire to reshape the international order on its own terms as reasons for alarm, Hastie then promptly went completely overboard with a full Godwin Plus. China is not merely Nazi Germany ready to storm around our Maginot Line of democracy, he warns, but the Stalinist Soviet Union as well. Strange he didn't make room for imperial Japan or Pol Pot in there as well.