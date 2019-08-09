On a night that wasn't so much quiet as dealthy silent, The Bachelor won out easily.

The 2019 cast of The Bachelor

A weak night with not very much of interest. Only The Bachelor on Ten (858,000 nationally) and The Front Bar on Seven (580,000 nationally and 259,000 in Melbourne) stood out. Then NRL game on Nine and Foxtel (621,000 and 222,000 respectively) was a dour, late season struggle between two also-rans in North Queensland and The Broncos.

Tonight and tomorrow are not much better. There’s the first Bledisloe Cup game between Australia and some Trans Tasman mob called The All Blacks in Perth( and on Ten and Foxtel). In regional areas the same old story Seven’s 6pm News led with 538,000, then Seven News/TT with 524,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm and Home and Away tied with 325,000 each and the 7pm ABC News with 313,000.