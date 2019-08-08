Good morning, early birds. RBA governor Philip Lowe will face questions over the bank's monetary policy, and One Nation's Mark Latham releases an 'information pack' on trans students. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

LOWE AND BEHOLD

Chair of the House of Representatives economics committee Tim Wilson plans to grill Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe tomorrow over low interest rates. The Australian Financial Review ($) reports that Wilson is arguing that the RBA’s call to increase infrastructure and borrowing at the record low 1% rate equates to Lowe having “thrown up his hands and said he has exhausted the options of monetary policy”.

Wilson will call for an explanation of the impact of the current interest rate — first slashed in June and held on Tuesday — on retirees. The news comes after an RBA call for stimulus as the China-US trade war tumbles stocks and crashes the Australian dollar to a decade low.

LATHAM V TRANS KIDS

One Nation MLC Mark Latham has launched an “information pack” on trans students which will be sent to at least 500 parent and community groups across NSW next week.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the pack, organised by political lobby group Binary (formally anti-marriage-equality group Marriage Alliance) and supported by MPs such as NSW Finance Minister Damien Tudehope, warns parents of children being “indoctrinated” by “radical gender activists” at schools.

It calls on parents to ask their schools which toilets “trans students use”, where “trans students sleep on school camps” and whether “biological males can participate as females” in sports.

INDICTMENT RECOMMENDED

Police in Israel have recommended deputy health minister Yaakov Litzman face indictment for allegedly interfering in the extradition case of Malka Leifer, a former principal of Melbourne’s ultra-orthodox Adass Israel School currently facing 74 charges of sexual assault of students.

The Guardian reports that The Australian Israel Jewish Affairs Council has also called on Litzman to step down over accusations of pressuring psychiatrists to alter conclusions about Leifer, who fled to Israel in 2008 following allegations, so that a court would find her mentally unfit to stand trial. Litzman’s office has denied any wrongdoing.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

You’re telling me you can’t radio in for one white towel? Nick Kyrgios

The Australian sport star gets his priorities straight when handed a branded towel and straight sets loss at the Canadian Open.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Thou shalt have no other gods but Google ($) — Dennis Prager (The Australian): “Senator Ted Cruz asked the Google representative at the hearing what could land a video about the Ten Commandments on the restricted list. The representative responded that the video referred to ‘murder’. As he did not appear to be joking, I assured the Senate committee that we would release a Google-friendly video, The Nine Commandments.”

Our abortion stories are deeply personal. This is the last time MPs should need to tell them — Jenny Leong (Sydney Morning Herald): “As I have sat in the NSW Parliament chamber this week, one thing has struck me: how deeply personal the debate over decriminalising abortion is, for so many MPs.”

What the bid to unseat Josh Frydenberg reveals about white, self-defined progressives — Alana Lentin (The Guardian): “It is not lost on me that Josh Frydenberg happily defends his government’s policy of locking up those who seek asylum by boat on Manus Island and Nauru and keeping countless others in limbo ‘on shore’ while claiming special status because his mother fled the Nazis and the Hungarian fascists to come to Australia.”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Sydney

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with Scott Morrison , visit defence facilities, and participate in events hosted by the Lowy Institute in Sydney and the Institute for Regional Security at the Australian National University in Canberra.

will meet with , visit defence facilities, and participate in events hosted by the Lowy Institute in Sydney and the Institute for Regional Security at the Australian National University in Canberra. Asia Society Australia will host a 2019 “Asia Briefing” to feature secretary of the Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet Dr Martin Parkinson , global food security expert & former UN adviser Dr Jaleh Daie , and others.

, global food security expert & former UN adviser , and others. Editor Benjamin Law and contributors David Marr, Holly Throsby and Bec Shaw will launch anthology Growing Up Queer in Australia at Newtown Neighbourhood Centre.

and contributors and will launch anthology Growing Up Queer in Australia at Newtown Neighbourhood Centre. The Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care will release the second edition of the Australian Charter of Healthcare Rights.

Melbourne

The Victorian Greens will announce plans to re-introduce “Refund on Bottles and Cans” legislation into the Victorian Parliament.

Victorian solar installers will rally outside Premier Daniel Andrews’ Treasury Place office (after repeated requests to meet with him were allegedly refused) calling on him to relax monthly limits on the state’s $1.3 billion solar rebate scheme.

Canberra

The Centre for Independent Studies will host the “China Debate” with political scientist John Mearsheimer v strategist Hugh White.

Perth

Public hearings will begin for an inquiry into Lord Mayor Lisa Scaffidi’s failure to disclose gifts and travel, reports of infighting between councillors, two chief executives taking stress leave and the council’s suspension in March 2018.

Adelaide

2019 Australian of the Year Dr Richard Harris will speak in-conversation at a public SA Department for Innovation and Skills event.

Toowoomba