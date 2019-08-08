If we don’t know the cause of low wages growth, how on earth are we going to fix it?

RBA governor Philip Lowe (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

Last month the Reserve Bank of Australia dedicated its major annual conference to low wages growth. We all know it by now: the big problem in the Australian economy is a tremendous shortfall in wages growth. So, the RBA flew in experts from around the world to dissect the issue forensically.

Many hypotheses were put forward; too many, in fact. And the long summary of proceedings was this: we don’t have a clue what’s causing low wages growth.