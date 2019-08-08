The development of a national alcohol strategy has been plagued by ideology, lack of evidence and passionate loathing of industry from public health fundamentalists.

Image: Getty

In an era of fake news, denialism and relentless spinning, you'd hope a bureaucratic document aiming for the universally endorsed goal of reducing alcohol-related harms would be rigorous, evidence-based and free of ideological bias. Alas, not the draft National Alcohol Strategy produced by the Commonwealth Department of Health.

The draft strategy attracted attention yesterday when the nation's most fundamentalist anti-alcohol lobbying body, the taxpayer-funded Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education, got some gullible media coverage for a "report" in which it claimed the draft had been "watered down" by the alcohol industry, which should have no role of any kind in its development. But the real story of the strategy was how the draft initially circulated last year contained serious errors and lapses in logic.