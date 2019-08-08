Our bullshit implied freedom of speech is a leaky band-aid over the hole where our actual human rights should be.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

The High Court's judgment in the case brought by former public servant Michaela Banerji comes at a very interesting moment. Thanks to the recent rash of Folau family sackings, everyone is talking about the contest between personal freedom and the employment contract. But how comparable are these cases? And what are the state of our freedoms when you can get sacked for being mean to the government on Twitter?

Let's go back to the beginning.