It's August 8, 2019 and Spring is almost Sprung (certainly in Sydney and all points north). The Block is on Nine to carry us towards the end of the year -- 1.17 million last night and solid. The Bachelor continues to get free headlines over on Ten -- 949,000 which is also solid for Ten’s demos. The walkouts, smooching and whatever else, all choreographed like Swan Lake. It is starting to look like a mash up between The Bachelor and Survivor. There will have to be some readmissions.
Over on the ABC Mad As Hell - 876,000 and Hard Quiz, 861,000. And that the night, Nine’s night from Seven and Ten. And that was the night, snorrrrrrrreee. In regional Australia more snore - Seven’s 6pm News, 563,000, Seven News/TT, 531,000, Home and Away, 357,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 354,000, Nine News 6.30, 316,000.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.