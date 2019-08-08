Nothing much to write home about today, with The Block besting The Bachelor in a two way race for ratings supremacy.

It's August 8, 2019 and Spring is almost Sprung (certainly in Sydney and all points north). The Block is on Nine to carry us towards the end of the year -- 1.17 million last night and solid. The Bachelor continues to get free headlines over on Ten -- 949,000 which is also solid for Ten’s demos. The walkouts, smooching and whatever else, all choreographed like Swan Lake. It is starting to look like a mash up between The Bachelor and Survivor. There will have to be some readmissions.

Over on the ABC Mad As Hell - 876,000 and Hard Quiz, 861,000. And that the night, Nine’s night from Seven and Ten. And that was the night, snorrrrrrrreee. In regional Australia more snore - Seven’s 6pm News, 563,000, Seven News/TT, 531,000, Home and Away, 357,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 354,000, Nine News 6.30, 316,000.