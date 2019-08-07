Did our government break the law in the 2004 bugging incident? Australians deserve to know.

Supporters of lawyer Bernard Collaery and Witness K (Image: AAP /Lukas Coch)

In 2004, Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) officers disguised as Australian aid workers planted bugs in Timor-Leste’s cabinet building for Canberra to listen in and keep abreast of the nation's claim to the oil in the Timor Sea.

News that our government sought to defraud our newest and most desperately poor neighbor by using these measures to gain the upper hand in treaty negotiations rocked the conscience of many Australians, as it did for one particular Australian involved in this scandal: Witness K.