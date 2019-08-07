Good morning, early birds. The government will announce a new university funding scheme tied to performance tests, and China issues fresh threats. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

University of Sydney

UNDERPERFORMANCE

University funding increases will be tied to performance under a new scheme to be introduced by the government, Nine papers report.

The government plans to lift a two-year freeze on support for undergraduate places, with funding to be allocated according to four performance measures: graduate employment outcomes, student success, student experience and enrolment of Indigenous, disadvantaged and rural students. Higher education expert Andrew Norton was against the move, warning the development panel that “performance funding is unlikely to be helpful in improving student and university performance”.

FRESH THREATS

China has issued warnings to Hong Kong, the US and Australia as protests and the trade war escalate.

Chinese officials used a press conference to warn Hong Kong protesters that punishment is coming, the ABC reports, telling them not to mistake Beijing’s “restraint” for weakness.

China has also warned Australia against hosting US missiles, The New Daily reports, threatening unspecified “countermeasures” if the US goes ahead with plans to deploy missiles in the Asia-Pacific region. Chinese foreign ministry’s director of arms control Fu Cong called on countries not to allow a US missile deployment on their territory, singling out Australia, Japan and South Korea.

NO MORE LEAKS

Australia’s director-general of national intelligence Nick Warner has warned parliament’s intelligence and security committee that foreign intelligence agencies may lose trust in Australia if leaks continue. Warner told the committee, which is examining protections for journalists and whistleblowers following the AFP’s media raids, that we risk being cut out if intelligence-sharing partners are concerned about the security of their information.

The Department of Home Affairs is urging the committee to tread carefully, as executives from the ABC, Nine and News Corp demand a special warrant regime be established for investigations into classified leaks.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

[Labor] failed to understand the middle-class economy that Bob Hawke and I created for Australia. Paul Keating

The former prime minister weighs in on his party’s election loss on 7.30, saying its policies were too focused on the bottom end of the workforce.

THE COMMENTARIAT

It’s not new, it’s hardly a start ($) – Dick Smith (The Australian): “It doesn’t matter where you live across the country, I would reckon that finding a safe place to live is very difficult on Newstart as it is. An Anglicare report this year found there were only two properties in the entire country affordable for someone on Newstart. This is why we have people sleeping on the streets and begging for a couple of dollars to feed themselves. It’s not what this country is about and the government knows what it should do to fix it. Raising Newstart by $75 a week would cost $3 billion a year — that’s less than a third of the cost of the government’s tax cuts for high-income earners. In fact, wealthy people like me could easily pay additional tax to cover the $3bn required.”

Make Sydney night-life great again ($) – Justin Hemmes (The Daily Telegraph): “Our city of Sydney has matured. As a large hospitality owner, operator and employer in the CBD, we have seen first-hand over the past five years that mindless anti-social behaviour has been dealt with swiftly by police and punishments handed out to the offending individuals. It is going to be a mammoth job to properly reinvigorate Sydney’s night time economy and we recommend that the government appoint a Night Time Mayor. This is a common role in cities around the world. The Night Time Mayor’s role would be to shape government policy and planning to create a vibrant night time economy while maintaining safety. Importantly, this role would include acting as a conduit between the regulatory bodies and night life businesses.”

Fear and panic trump fundamentals with markets in free fall – Elizabeth Knight (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “”It is also fair to say that until this week the share market had been looking a little toppy. It had tested 12 year highs on back of stretched valuations and in Australia, at least, the 2019 profit season was not shaping up well – with little earnings growth outside the mining sector. But as any student of the history of markets will attest, psychology usually trumps financial fundamentals when it comes to stockmarkets. CFOs are less likely to be rocked by the daily equity market movements. But their mood is very sensitive to the forces that are moving the market.”

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE

