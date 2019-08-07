Even if we wanted a unilateral unquestioned alliance with the US, based on an unspoken shared racial history, we can’t have it anymore.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne (Image:AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

In the days before every Home and Away star got a shot at Hollywood stardom, the mere appearance of an Australian in a movie or the charts could provoke excitement. "They mentioned us!" we’d say. "They mentioned us!"

So it was these past few days with US secretary of state Mike Pompeo coming to town for AUSMIN talks to tell us that the US-Australia alliance was "unbreakable", commonality of interest, heritage, blah blah blah.