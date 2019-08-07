In the days before every Home and Away star got a shot at Hollywood stardom, the mere appearance of an Australian in a movie or the charts could provoke excitement. "They mentioned us!" we’d say. "They mentioned us!"
So it was these past few days with US secretary of state Mike Pompeo coming to town for AUSMIN talks to tell us that the US-Australia alliance was "unbreakable", commonality of interest, heritage, blah blah blah.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.