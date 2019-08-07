The Seachange reboot passed the 1 million viewer mark but it took a lead-in from The Block to do it.

(Image: Nine Entertainment)

Where’s Diver Dan when you need him to add some URST (unresolved sexual tension) to the revamp of Seachange? Both William McInnes and David Wenham have aged and gone on to bigger and better things since their roles in the original series (which ended in 2000). It’s not nostalgia, its just the reheating of an old idea.

Last night's debut on Nine had 1.1 million national viewers from 8.45pm, after The Block averaged 1.18 million as the lead in. You can bet that if The Block hadn’t been there then Seachange would have struggled to stay close to the million viewer mark. I’ll be back to see if it is any better second time around. But let's hope it finds some URST rather quickly between now and then.