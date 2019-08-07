After years of relentless pressure, Witness K has pleaded guilty to revealing information about ASIS' criminal conduct in Timor Leste. It is a shameful reward for a man who diligently served his country.

Supporters of lawyer Bernard Collaery and Witness K (Image: AAP /Lukas Coch)

The government's strategy of deliberately prolonging the prosecution of Witness K and Bernard Coallery for exposing ASIS' crimes in Timor Leste bore fruit yesterday with K agreeing to plead guilty to a charge of revealing secret information under the Intelligence Services Act.

K is the former senior ASIS officer whose career was stymied by his opposition to the misdirection of counter-terrorism resources from Indonesia, where Australians were being targeted by Islamist terrorists, to bugging the cabinet rooms of Timor Leste in order to benefit Woodside in treaty negotiations between Australia and the fledgling state in 2004. The minister who ordered the bugging, Alexander Downer, later took a job with Woodside, while then-DFAT secretary Ashton Calvert later became a director of the company. The bugging remains Australia's greatest intelligence scandal and successive governments, including the Gillard-Labor government, have colluded to cover it up.