Former Australian spy Witness K has announced he will plead guilty to breaching the Intelligence Services Act by revealing information about the bugging of the Timor-Leste cabinet in 2004. His lawyer Bernard Collaery is now facing trial separately. The below is Collaery's most recent statement on the matter.
It is with a heavy heart that I shall enter the dock of the courtroom where I have spent my entire career supporting the rule of law. Those principles hold that ministers are as bound as any ordinary citizen to maintaining ethical and legal codes of behaviour.
