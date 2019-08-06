From Witness K's lawyer: 'Let us be under no misapprehension. Mighty forces are at play here to hide dirty political linen.'

Witness K's lawyer Bernard Collaery (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Former Australian spy Witness K has announced he will plead guilty to breaching the Intelligence Services Act by revealing information about the bugging of the Timor-Leste cabinet in 2004. His lawyer Bernard Collaery is now facing trial separately. The below is Collaery's most recent statement on the matter.

It is with a heavy heart that I shall enter the dock of the courtroom where I have spent my entire career supporting the rule of law. Those principles hold that ministers are as bound as any ordinary citizen to maintaining ethical and legal codes of behaviour.