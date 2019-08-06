Questions about Foxtel's ailing financial health swarm ahead of News Corp's June results, released this week.

Will News Corp impair or write down the value of its 65% holding in Foxtel when the company releases its June quarter and 2018-19 results early Friday morning? The big questions won't be about News Corp's papers, book publishing or real estate listings; it will be the current value and future performance of its struggling pay TV operator.

News' March quarter filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission warned that of US$2.3 billion in assets at risk of being impaired, US$2.1 billion was in "Subscription Video Services". The remainder involved assets in the struggling news and information business, which includes newspapers in Australia, the US and UK.