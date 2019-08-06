Suicide is still against the law in many countries. How did it come to be considered a crime in the first place?

Saint Thomas Aquinas (Image: Wikimedia Commons/Carlo Crivelli)

That old joke about imposing the death penalty on people who try to kill themselves but fail?

It was reported in June that more than 100 male detainees had made suicide attempts on Manus Island in recent months, with the incidence spiking horrendously after the federal election. Among them, a 30-year-old man had set fire to himself and his "room" (a converted shipping container). He survived, but Papua New Guinea police announced that he would be charged with the crime of attempted suicide. For that, he could face a prison sentence of up to one year.